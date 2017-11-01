Find Out How These 4 Fears Could Be Holding You Back

This post is dedicated to my dad: 1935-2010.

My dad was a wise man. He lived a simple life. He didn’t care much about financial success. He didn’t care how others saw him. He didn’t compare himself to those who had more than he did. My dad understood that comparisons lead to jealousy and fear. He also understood that fear is at the root of all human unhappiness. My dad understood that most of our fears are just stories that we tell ourselves.

Through much of my adult life I’ve struggled with moderate anxiety. When I take a close look at my own fears, I’ve discovered something. They are usually imaginary. I’ve also discovered that most of us have the same basic imaginary fears. I’ve broken them down into these 4 fears:

#1 The Fear of Not Being Good Enough

We live in a competitive society. We’re told that winning is everything. When we procrastinate, this might be the cause. We often put off doing things, because we fear the results won’t be good enough. The same holds true in relationships. Our relationships fail when one feels their partner is better than themselves. The fear of being inadequate limits our potential.

#2 The Fear of Not Having Enough

We’ve been taught by the media that we must have more of everything. That’s a lie. In reality, one needs very little in order to live a happy life. The happiest people in the world are not the richest people. The happiest people are the ones who learn to live and make best with what they have. If you struggle with hoarding, overeating, or clutter, this fear could be the root cause.

#3 The Fear of What Others Think

Comparisons are deadly. Our culture teaches us from an early age that we must fit in. The advertising industry has painted an unrealistic picture of how we should live. This picture leads to comparisons. You fear that others see you in a negative light. Chances are they barely see you at all, because they’re worried about their own insecurities. If you have low self-esteem, this fear could be why.

#4 The Fear of Losing Everything

What would you do without a car? What would you do without a TV? What if you had to live in a studio apartment? Would any of those things kill you? No. We’ve been programmed to believe that we need to live at a certain level or we’re not living at all. It’s another lie. You can live a simple life and be happy. If you struggle with drinking, gambling, or debt, this fear may be the root cause.

How to Overcome These 4 Fears

Actually, the goal is not to overcome fear. Whenever we resist something we make it stronger. The goal is to understand that fear will always be with us in one form or another. Why? Because fear is most often the stories we tell ourselves. Rather than overcoming fear, we should learn to recognize that it’s often based on false premises. Once we come to this realization, we can let it go.

Here’s some more about fear as imagination in a Ted Talk by Karen Thompson Walker:

Are you holding on to fear based on imaginary stories that you’ve told yourself? Can you recognize those stories? Then you can let them go.

Recognizing and letting go of fear is another simple lifestyle habit that can help you live a more successful life. Want to learn more? Sign up for my newsletter.