A Little Taste of the Happiness of Simple

We all seek happiness. No one sets out to live a miserable life. The problem begins when we falsely believe that happiness comes from something outside of ourselves.

I’m Learning To Be More Happy Everyday

I am not a master of happiness. I am an apprentice. Life is my teacher. I study my own life, the lives of others, and the natural world around me. What I am learning is simple. We find happiness when we let go.

Many people are unsatisfied with their positions in life. They want a better job. They want more money. They want a sexier body. They want a perfect partner.

The problem is that these wants become a distraction. When you chase the things you want, you can never truly be satisfied. Because you base your ideal life on unrealistic standards, you will fail to reach your goals.

I Have Been Writing Since I Was A Child

My writing is driven by something internal. Of course, I desire a larger audience, but I’ve discovered something:

When I put the emphasis on gaining more readers and getting more followers, I do not write from the heart. When I try too hard, I am not being the writer I am meant to be. It’s only when I let go of my preconceived ideas of writing success that I find my true voice.

Why?

Because when I try too hard, I focus on things I cannot control. That only complicates and confuses my thoughts. When I let go of those complexities, I simply write. It is only then that I find: The Happiness of Simple.

Take Action: Can you enjoy a simple process such as writing, reading, gardening, or cooking? Can you do something simple without preconceived expectations? Do something simple today. Focus on the process rather than the outcome.

