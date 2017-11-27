How to Start Believing in Yourself Today

It’s taken me some time to believe in my own abilities. This blog used to jump from topic to topic without any aim or goal. I’d write a post or a page just to delete it days or weeks later. Things got so bad that I had to wipe out the whole blog and start over a few years ago.

Why did I hesitate to share my work? Why was I always uncertain about my abilities? It wasn’t due to the lack of writing experience. I have a master’s degree in communication. It was simply a lack of belief in myself. I didn’t think that I was good enough. This is a common problem.

The Trick to Believing in Yourself Isn’t Really a Trick

So what changed? I currently run two blogs, and although I’m not producing a large income from my writing, I believe in myself. I believe in my writing. The money isn’t the reason I do this. I’m perfectly happy earning my living as a college professor. Blogging on the side is part of my retirement plan. And I believe it will be successful. Here’s why I’m so certain about that…

Because I don’t care if I fail. That’s right. Failure is not a bad thing. Too often, we look at failure as if it’s the end result. It’s not. Failure is simply the experience we gain on the way to success.

Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm. – Winston Churchill

We’ll never be perfect and we’d never really want to be, because everyone would hate us if we were. When we fail it’s actually a good thing. Because in the process of trying we are learning.

I don’t publish articles and then second guess them like I used to do. I know better now than to delete pages and posts and leave dead links in Googleland. And I understand that keeping a blog simple is best. These are all things that have taken me time to learn through failure.

Steps You Can Take to Believe in Yourself

Accept your imperfections. Accept the discomfort of uncertainty. Be willing to push through the fear. Put yourself in new situations. Create a daily habit. Know that you will fail. It’s okay. Don’t let self-doubt creep back into your life. Repeat your habit even after you fail. Never give up.

It’s only through continual practice, failure, and learning that we discover our true self. That self is the one that has always had the ability to succeed. In time, you’ll come to believe it.

