Change Is The Only Constant

Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything. – George Bernard Shaw

If you follow me online, you might know a few things about me: I’m a single dad. I’m a Christian. Music and writing are two of my favorite things. I believe in living a simple life. The struggle is real.

My writing journey started years ago, long before the blogs and long before the World Wide Web. The journey began long before most of you knew me. It started when I was eight years old. It started with a song.

It’s Been A Long Road That’s Led Me To Where I Am

If you follow me online, you might know that I’ve floundered a bit. I started my blog with a poem, then a book. That led to writing about writing. I changed my mind and I changed my mind again. My blog files were corrupted and I erased everything and started over. Along the way, I’ve started and killed off several blogs. Hip Diggs stuck. The struggle is real.

If you follow me online, there may be some things you don’t know about me. I’m shy and introverted and slow to make new friends. But I’ve also met a lot of great people online. People like Dan Black, Brian Gardner, Floyd Samons, Joshua Becker, Joe Lalonde, and many, many others.

If There’s One Constant About Life, It’s Change

So where’s this all leading? I don’t know, exactly. There are days I want to throw in the towel and give this all up. But I won’t. I know there’s a reason for what I do. There’s a goal, even if I can’t quite put my finger on it.

I used to think the goal was to show off my talent. Then I thought the goal was to build traffic. Then I thought the goal was to sell books and make money. I’ve followed the masses and catered to formula one day. I’ve thumbed up my nose and resisted conformity the next. The struggle is real.

So Here I Am Again, Looking Change In The Eye

This blog has been a place where I can explore my writing. I used to believe that wandering was a bad thing. People sold me on needing a specific topic. I gave into formula and tried to emulate more popular blogs while desperately trying to be unique. The struggle is real. It’s led me to be aware of these 5 things as a blogger:

Write about whatever you want: Yes, a basic theme is a good thing, but life is full of variety for crying out loud. Don’t limit yourself. Write about life. Explore your experiences and log life’s changes. Write whenever you want: Yes, a steady writing schedule is good, but forcing your writing is not. Focus on quality, not quantity. Don’t try to fit in: Stop trying to be like everyone else. You’re not. Be yourself. It’s only in being yourself that you’ll find your unique writing voice. Do this at the cost of losing your audience. What good does it do to gain the world if you lose yourself in the process? Be unique: There are too many cookie-cutter blogs out there. Don’t take your friends for granted: If you want to become successful as a blogger, make and keep online friends. You’ll find more happiness and success through relationships than you ever could through money and fame.

Expect Simple Change

You may have guessed that something is about to change at danerickson.net. Of course, you’d win the bet if you’re a gambler. But the change coming will be simple.

Starting now, I’ll be posting less often

I’ll be posting less “how-to” creativity articles

I’ll be posting more of my original thoughts

In the near future, I’ll be tweaking some of my pages

There will be less formula

In 2017, I’ll be moving toward longer posts

Of course, all of this is subject to change. Because next to God, change is the only constant.

