Changes Coming Soon

If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got. – Henry Ford

Everything changes. There are no exceptions to blogs. I’ve been thinking quite a bit about my blogging and writing journey lately. Changes will be coming to this blog soon.

Reigniting The Flame

I love writing. I love music. I’m a creative guy. I’ve been blogging about simple living and minimalism over at Hip Diggs for a few years. I love the topic of simple living because it allows for a good variety of topics. But I get tired of the confusion. People actually think my name is Hip Diggs. Crazy, I know. So I’ll be moving toward writing more, here, as me, Dan Erickson.

Recently, I wrote an article about my writing secrets. One of my biggest secrets is that I’ve written posts way in advance for Hip Diggs. Right now, that blog is scheduled out until the end of 2018. So it won’t be going away anytime soon. In fact, even if I stop posting at Hip Diggs, I’ll likely keep the blog live for years to come. But I want to shift the focus from simple living to Dan Erickson, the teacher, the writer, and more.

That’s not so say that this blog will just be about me. Quite opposite.

Be Ready For Some Experimentation

I have a good idea of where I want to take my writing next. Although I love simple living and minimalism, I’m ready for a focus shift. And I want that shift to focus on you: my readers.

Lately, I’ve been pondering some things. What comes after minimalism? Why should we live simply? The answer for me is simple: So that we can teach and help others. And that’s what I want to do. Soon, I’ll be posting more about ways that simple living can help you become more successful. I’ll be doing that here, not at Hip Diggs.

I’ll be posting less about creativity, although it will likely remain in the mix. After all, creativity is inevitably linked to simplicity. I’ll also be adding a few of my best posts from Hip Diggs.

You’ll likely see some changes to my pages and the overall design of the blog, too. In the future, I might be creating an entirely new site, but for now, look forward to both classic and new content posted a bit more frequently here at danerickson.net.

Sincerely,

Dan Erickson