How Comparing Yourself to Others Brings You Down

One thing I’ve noticed about social media is that it lends itself to comparisons. We watch others and think that their lives are perfect. We want to be more like them. So we try to create the perfect image. But this is the farthest thing from success. True success comes from being yourself, not comparing yourself to others.

Don’t Get Caught In the Trap

We all desire change. For many people, that means bigger and better, new and improved. Have you bought into the lies that come from comparing yourself to others? Do you let the media, your neighbors, and your social status dictate your life? It’s time to give up that little thing called comparison. It only leads to negative outcomes.

There are times when we need to make comparisons to understand our lives and our surroundings. We make comparisons to solve problems. I love language. Similes and metaphors are simply comparisons of two things. That’s not what this post is about.

From the very start we’re taught to compare ourselves to others. I watch my own 12-year-old daughter compare what she has to what her friends have. When she sees that they have something that she doesn’t, she wants it. It’s human nature. Or is it?

Perhaps we’ve been programmed to think this way. Consider the media and advertising. We are constantly barraged with messages that tell us that we’re not good enough, that we need more. We are told we need to update, upgrade, and outdo those around us. It’s a false dilemma. We are given two choices: Live without and be unhappy, or buy more and be happy. But there’s a third choice: Live without and be happier.

How Comparing Brings You Down

Comparisons are not healthy. When you falsely believe you’re not good enough just as you are, you feel worse about yourself. This will only lead to feelings of shame and inadequacy. You won’t find success through comparisons. Success only comes through hard work and originality.

Don’t bring yourself down. Give up comparisons. Make your life your own. Make your style your own. You’ll feel happier and become more successful just by being who you’re meant to be.

If you want to start being inspired to live more simply and be more successful, sign up for my newsletter. I’ll even throw in a free eBook.