Uncovering a Big Lie About Creativity and Originality

Have you ever heard someone say that nothing is really original? It goes way back to Ecclesiastes in the Bible: “There is nothing new under the sun.” I don’t disagree with this idea that we humans tend to wash, rinse, and repeat. Great writers, musicians, and artists borrow from their idols and mentors. But this idea that we can never be original is a big lie.

If We Never Strive for Originality, We Get Stuck In a Loop

If you’re a writer, you may have heard of Jeff Goins. I wrote a post about his secret to success a few months ago. I like Jeff and I agree with a lot of what he has to say. But he wrote a book called, Real Artists Don’t Starve, in which he makes a few claims that don’t ring completely true to me. Two ideas in particular bother me:

Real artists steal Nothing is really original

Philosophically speaking, I get it. The majority of everything I’ve ever created has been borrowed from the musicians and writers that have influenced me. But to suggest that we can never create something unique to ourselves is a lie. It will also keep us stuck in an echo chamber.

Suggesting that we can never be original, suggests that we never attempt to be original. If no one ever tried to be original, we’d have no Jazz, Rock & Roll, or Hip Hop. There would be no such thing as sonnets or sonatas. We’d have no iPhones or Internet.

True Originality Comes from Within

Everything I create is original. Yes, many things similar have been done before. Yes, I am borrowing ideas from others. But my art is still my art. My song is my song. To say that we can’t create anything original is to suggest we can only repeat and regurgitate.

Don’t believe the big lie. You can be original. You might not invent the next new form of music, but you can combine beats, notes, and melodies in a way that nobody else has before. You can create a mix of colors on your palette that is unique to you.

To learn more about simple habits for success, sign up for my newsletter today.