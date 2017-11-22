How Decluttering Your Space Helps You Get More Done

Do you want to double your productivity? Getting rid of the excess stuff in your life will increase your work output. When your environment and your schedule are clear of clutter, you can focus on what’s important.

I’m a single dad with a full-time position as a college professor. I stay busy with life’s everyday responsibilities. Yet I’ve been able to keep two blogs operating, write several books, and exercise regularly. You can do the same. Here’s how:

Declutter Your Space and Your Schedule

You don’t have to become a minimalist to purge the stuff that gets in the way. Here are four simple ways to keep your space decluttered:

Regular cleaning: Keep your home and your office clean. You don’t have to be a neat freak. Just clean up the daily clutter as you go. Only keep what is absolutely essential for living and work. Critical inventory: Go through your work space, closets, and storage a few times a year. Question the things you are storing. If you haven’t used something for over six months, it might be a sign. Give it away: When I no longer use or need an item, I let it go. Someone else can use it. By letting your unneeded items go, you’re helping others. You’re also creating an environment that will help you become more productive. Don’t buy what you don’t need: This is the hardest lesson to learn. Think about your purchases. Do you really need that new thing? Is it essential? If the answer is no, why do you want to buy? Is it habit? Think critically before you buy.

Once You Declutter, the Magic Happens

It’s not just stuff that needs to be considered. You also need to take a look at your schedule. Your time is your biggest asset. Make sure you treat it that way. Only keep the essential appointments.

When we learn to unclutter our work space, our homes, and our schedules, we find more freedom. Living a simple, peaceful, and productive life starts with daily habits. And after you eliminate the excess, something happens. You’ll find that you have more money, time, and energy Now that’s a simple habit for success.

