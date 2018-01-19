How to Master the Art of Disconnecting From the Internet

Like everybody these days, you’ve likely developed a slight addiction to the Internet. Okay, for some, it might be an extreme addiction. But what if I told you there’s an easy way to break the habit of too much Internet? Would you want to get back to real life?

It’s entirely possible to break your Internet addiction. No matter your vice, whether it’s video games, pornography, or social media, you can overcome the pull to constantly logon.

The Internet Tricks Us Into Thinking We’re Being Productive

We use the Internet for many things. Sometimes, we convince ourselves that we’re making good use of our time online. Here are just a few of the ways I use the Internet:

Blogging

Social media

Banking

Email

Work

Entertainment

Research

Sometimes, when I spend too much time online, I start telling myself little lies. Maybe you’ve done the same thing. Have you ever told yourself anything like this?

“I’m using the Internet as a learning tool,” even though you’ve spent ten minutes researching and 40 minutes playing a video game.

“Social media is a way of growing my brand,” even though you’re commenting on political posts and sharing Star Trek memes.

“Watching YouTube and movies is relaxing,” even though you’re spending hours a day viewing worthless junk.

It’s easy to convince ourselves that our Internet habits are okay. After all, we don’t want to admit that we might have an addiction. But if you’re spending more than an hour a day doing non-productive stuff online, you might have a problem.

Breaking the Habit Starts With Replacing the Habit

Maybe I’m showing my age, but I remember the days before the Internet. In fact, I was a slow adaptor. It was only about 8 years ago that I really got connected to the Internet. Before I connected, I spent my time doing other activities:

Running

Journaling

Hiking

Reading

Songwriting

Take a few minutes to think about the things you used to do before you become so connected. These are the activities that can replace your addictive Internet behavior. Chances are high that you don’t do some of things you used to do. The Internet squashed them out. Guess what? You can reclaim them!

My Experiment: the First Week of the New Year

I decided to stop using the Internet for any kind of entertainment or social media for the first week of the new year. Actually, I started the process at the end of last year. Through the month of December, I made a promise to myself to start reading and journalling more often. These are both habits that I used to do with much more frequency, before I logged onto the Internet.

Then I took my experiment one step further. I added a week without social media or online entertainment. Bam! I’ve gone from spending several hours a day online, to only spending a few moments each day online. Here’s what I’ve done instead:

Read four books

Started eating more healthy

Walked, run, or biked daily

Played hours of guitar

Written daily journal entries and poetry

Advanced a belt level in karate

Making the Habit Stick for the Longterm

After seeing the results of my experiment, I’ve decided to stick to my habit of less Internet. I’ll still use social media, but a little less often. As a blogger, I share several posts per day with my followers. During my experiment, I only shared posts on the days that a new post went live. I thought that might negatively effect my blog traffic. It did. But only by about 10%. So there’s not much need to share posts more often.

Success is more than money and popularity. Success is also self-improvement and healthy habits. I’m willing to forfeit a few hits to my blog and my Facebook page for an overall better me.

You can do what I’m doing. Simply replace your Internet time with other activities. Take a short Internet vacation whenever you find yourself spending too much time online. I think you’ll find the results very satisfying.

