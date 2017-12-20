How to Avoid Getting Stuck in the Echo Chamber

Have you ever noticed that the same ideas get thrown around the Internet, over and over and over?

As creative individuals we need to be aware of the echo chamber. There are millions of books, blogs, vlogs, and podcasts filled with endless amounts of information on the web. But only a small percentage of the millions of authors and entrepreneurs get noticed. Their ideas go viral. Other writers and bloggers start echoing the same ideas. It’s an endless loop.

This Is Why I Rarely Read Other Blogs

I have a confession to make: I rarely read blog posts. There are a only handful of blogs that I follow, but I rarely read their articles. I’ve probably only listened to five podcasts all the way through in my entire life. Here’s why:

When we spend our time continually turning to the work of others, we begin to echo their words and their ideas. We lose something. Rather than being creative, we become parrots. Instead of being original, we become copies.

Another danger of the echo chamber is that we can spend so much time consuming other content that we limit our own time to create. Being a a writer or an artist takes a lot of time and commitment.

When we avoid filling our heads up with everyone else’s ideas, we are more able to become true originals. You need a certain amount of time and head space in order to continue to develop original ideas.

Take a Break From the Echo Chamber

I’m not saying that you should never read other peoples’ work. We learn by example. We gain knowledge by reading the work of great writers. But if we’re not careful, we can begin to imitate and emulate our heroes.

I encourage you to take a break from the echo chamber from time to time.

Seek out new information rather than the most popular information.

Read and listen to unique voices on a variety of topics.

Take a weekend break from the Internet once a month.

Take some time to be in your own space.

Listen to your own mind for original ideas.

Find your own voice.

Avoiding the echo chamber is another habit that will help lead you to a happier and more successful life.

