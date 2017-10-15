My First Video Post: Dealing With Perfectionism

Isn’t it funny how videos always catch you with weird facial expressions? No exception here.

I’ve hesitated to add video to danerickson.net and hipdiggs.com for a couple of reasons:

I think it’s better to focus on one thing at a time: I’ve spent the last few years honing my writing skills. Instead of jumping into video, I wanted to improve as a writer first. Perfectionism: I wanted my video to be of the highest quality possible. But my audio was echoey. I didn’t like my lighting and the glare on my glasses. The backdrop wasn’t perfect. I don’t have a good enough camera. You get the idea. I was making excuses.

I actually have a background in audio/video productions. I worked in radio throughout my 30s. And at Washington State University, I was part of a video production team for KWSU. As a musician, I’ve spent countless hours in recording studios.

Perhaps that’s part of the reason why I’ve hesitated. I understand professionalism when it comes to audio and video. So my little home-recording studio just wasn’t cutting it. But…

Why Waiting for Perfection Is a Bad Idea

It’s simple. If we wait for the perfect setup, we’ll never start. I can’t afford to go buy a bunch of expensive video equipment. And even if I did, there would still be imperfections. So I’ve decided to start with what I have:

iPhone 6

Cheap lapel mic

A $50 lighting setup

Tripod

Remote

That’s it. Nothing fancy. Nothing expensive. What you see is just me in my music room with a message about perfectionism.

There will come a day when I’ll need to update my camera. The iPhone is a little grainy, especially on a full screen. But it works for now, so I’m moving forward with video.

If you struggle with getting started at something, I encourage you to just take the next step. It might not be perfect, but it doesn’t have to be. Nothing you do will ever be perfect. But everything you practice will get better with time.

Expect more videos in the future.