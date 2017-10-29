Would You Help Me With a Simple Social Experiment?

A few weeks ago, I posted that I was quitting stock photos and SEO. I’m sure all the blogging experts are shaking their heads and saying, “You fool! You’ll never gain an audience that way!” But here’s the deal: I’m going to prove them wrong. This is where I need your help.

Do you believe in the power of quality content? Do you think that great writing deserves to be seen and read by many people? Do you believe in the power of teamwork? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you’re hired!

Let’s Settle an Old Argument With Social Proof

Shortly after, I started blogging, I started studying the methods bloggers use to gain an audience. If you’re a blogger you probably understand. If not, here’s a short list of some of the methods that are constantly being promoted:

Start an email list

Offer something for free

Guest post on other blogs

Use search engine optimization

Use quality stock photos

Build your social media

A little backstory: Five years ago, this blog ranked higher with little social media, no mailing lists, and no stock photos, than my Hip Diggs blog does today. How could that be? I’ve used SEO religiously at Hip Diggs. I use amazing stock photos on every Hip Diggs’ post. My Hip Diggs’ mailing list has tripled in size over the last two years. Still, this blog once ranked higher with none of that stuff. Why?

Quality. Authenticity. Honesty. Real.

Leo Babauta of Zen Habits thinks that SEO is a waste of time. He rarely uses photos on his blog. He believes that a great blog will become known for its content. People will spread the word.

I don’t know, maybe my writing sucks and you don’t want to share my content with others. If that’s the case, you’re fired! But I believe in myself. I’m a writer. I’ve honed my art for years and I believe that my work has reached and helped many people. Like many bloggers, I get the email from readers that would support that theory.

Still, I can use SEO and stock photos all day long without much of a difference. So I’m with Leo. I don’t believe that those strategies are the deciding factors in growing an audience. I think it’s a social thing. It’s organic. Let’s make it happen.

So Here’s What I’d Like You To Do

If you read this blog regularly, (yes, all 17 of you, and I know who you are), I want you to do me a great favor. Let’s prove that a blog can gain numbers without stock photos and SEO. Here’s how:

Share one of my blog posts via email with two friends. If they like it, ask them to share the post with two friends. Tell two friends about my blog in a face-to-face setting. Repeat once or twice a month.

That’s it. That’s the simple social experiment. Would you be willing to help? Together we can show the world that SEO might be less important than real human interaction.

But Dan, What If You’re Wrong?

Then I’m wrong. Who cares? It’s not going to make a difference in how I approach blogging. I’ve made conscious decisions to be more authentic. My goal is to be honest and to truly help and motivate others to improve their own lives. I want to teach people simple ways to become more successful in life and business.

Are you willing to play a role in getting the word out?