My Honest Thoughts About Using Video After One Month

About a month ago I added video to danerickson.net. Today, I’ll tell you what I think about video as part of my overall blogging strategy. I’ll just be blunt.

In two words: It sucks! Well, not completely, but…

Let’s Talk About the Problems With Video

I believe in professionalism. Quite frankly, I don’t have the equipment or the space to create the professional video quality I’d like. Using my iPhone 6 for video has turned out to be very frustrating. Here’s why:

The tripod attachment sucks: My phone has probably fallen to the floor ten times in the past month. I even shattered my screen protector. The common selfie clamp to hold an iPhone on a tripod is problematic. It’s spring-loaded and the phone pops out when the clamp isn’t adjusted just right. The clamp continually gets in the way of the volume controls and the iPhone’s on/off button. It’s a pain in the butt. The microphone is corded: I get better audio quality by using a corded lapel mic. But the cord has also brought my phone crashing to the floor a few times. I’m also stuck in one spot: right in front of the camera. It limits my ability to truly express myself. Plus, I have to remove my case every time I want to plug in the mic. Ugh! Selfie-mode is low quality: Okay, this is something I could easily change, but without a good tripod and mic setup, it’s difficult to do. Selfie-mode video looks okay on small devices. It looks less focused on full computer screens. Perhaps there is a solution to this problem. I’ll do some more research. Lighting and space: Lighting is difficult when you have limited space. Having glare on my glasses is always an issue. I’ve avoided glare, but at the cost of never being able to look up. This kills my eye contact. Ugh! Again. The message: Although this is the one thing I enjoy about video, it’s frustrating when the technical aspects lead to multiple takes. I spent more time recording one video than it takes me to write two posts. That seems to defeat the purpose.

Lights? Camera? Action?

So what’s next in my video journey? The way I see it, I have a few choices:

Hold off on video until I can get a more professional setup. This would likely include a DSLR camera, a good video monitor, better lighting, a higher quality microphone, and a half dozen other accessories. This option could cost thousands of dollars and is highly unlikely to happen in the near future. Actually, this will probably never happen because I believe in living simply. I don’t want more stuff. Slowly update equipment as I can and continue video. Continue to struggle and slowly learn ways to create higher quality videos with the equipment I do have. If I do this, I’ll continue to post nonprofessional-quality videos. Although this option is more likely, I hesitate because it’s both time-consuming and less professional. Stop giving a shit about quality. Give up lighting, tripods, and microphones and just post on-the-spot videos and selfies in a variety of settings and locations. I could use my old iPhone 4 as a dedicated camera. I really wish I could do this, but I cringe. Quit posting videos. Not likely.

What would you do? What would you like to see at danerickson.net? Do you like video? Does the quality matter? Or do you prefer simply to read posts? Either way, I’ll be taking a break from video while I experiment. We’ll see what happens in 2018.