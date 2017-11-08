This Habit Helped Jeff Goins Make an Income at Writing

I’ve been talking to some of the most successful bloggers on the Internet about simple lifestyle habits. These are simple things that anyone can do.

Michael Hyatt said that his morning routine is the biggest contributor to his success. Chris Brogan told me that the key to success is to simply keep moving. Jeff Goins has another simple habit to add to the list.

Although the simple lifestyle habit that Jeff Goins offered is something anyone can do, it’s not always easy. It’s something I’ve struggled with. Here’s what Jeff said,

Listening has helped me pay attention to what’s connecting with people and ultimately has helped me figure out how to make money off my writing.

Did you hear that? Listening has been a key habit for Jeff in making an income at writing.

I teach communication. People often confuse hearing and listening. Hearing is simply having the ability to take in sound. Listening, however, is the ability to accurately receive and interpret messages in the communication process. Without it, messages are easily misunderstood.

I’ve Learned a Few Listening Lessons Lately

As a writer, I tend to get critical about certain topics. That’s not bad. Writers need to speak out and communicate about how they honestly feel. I wrote a couple of articles on my Hip Diggs blog this year that received some negative feedback on social media. My first reaction was to say, “Screw you. What do you know?” But I didn’t do that. I stopped and listened.

I might not completely agree with the negative feedback that I received, but I learned something about my own writing. Sometimes, I can get so caught up in my own perception of reality that I forget to consider others’ perceptions of reality. This can lead to what might sound like a lack of empathy.

As writers, we can’t please everyone. Somebody will always disagree with us. I don’t think we should ever water down our message. But we can learn to listen in order to write in a tone that appeals to a broader range of people. We can learn to connect with more people. And it all starts with listening.

Have you taken the time to honestly evaluate your own listening skills? Do you really listen to what others are telling you? Or do you just shrug things off? We can learn a lot about ourselves by listening to what people around us are saying.

Now Let’s Listen to Jeff Goins

Here’s an interview that Jeff Goins did on the Conrad Know-How show earlier this year. You’ll learn more about the creativity of writing and the drive it takes to become a successful writer. Have a listen…

When we listen to our audience we learn how to reach them on a deeper level. When we reach people on a deeper level we become more successful. It’s as simple as that.

