This Is What Christmas Is Really About

Here’s wishing you a simple little Christmas. May your holidays be filled with simple, pleasant times that will remain with you for a lifetime. I wish you the following holiday experiences with your family and friends:

Cups of hot chocolate

Crisp walks in the snow

Homemade gifts

Heartfelt smiles

Warm embraces

Singing together

Telling Christmas stories

Sharing a simple meal

Remembering the reason

Hope in the New Year

Remember, it’s not about how much money you spend, or how many presents you give or get. It’s not about whose house has the most decorations. It’s about family, friends, and love. It’s about the love of Christ.

Whatever you do this year, here’s wishing you a simple little Christmas.