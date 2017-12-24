This Is What Christmas Is Really About

Here’s wishing you a simple little Christmas. May your holidays be filled with simple, pleasant times that will remain with you for a lifetime. I wish you the following holiday experiences with your family and friends:
- Cups of hot chocolate
- Crisp walks in the snow
- Homemade gifts
- Heartfelt smiles
- Warm embraces
- Singing together
- Telling Christmas stories
- Sharing a simple meal
- Remembering the reason
- Hope in the New Year
Remember, it’s not about how much money you spend, or how many presents you give or get. It’s not about whose house has the most decorations. It’s about family, friends, and love. It’s about the love of Christ.
Whatever you do this year, here’s wishing you a simple little Christmas.