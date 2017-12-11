Marc & Angel’s Top Habit for Living a Happy Life

If you’ve never read any of Marc & Angel’s work, I’d recommend it. They write about happiness and success at Hack Life. They’ve written a book called, 1000+ Little Things Happy Successful People Do Differently. And they offer a course: Getting Back to Happy.

Here’s what Marc Chernoff told me when I asked him what habit he thought was most important to living a happy life:

To think better about oneself.

Sometimes, I think people confuse happiness and success. They’re not synonymous, and they don’t always go hand-in-hand. I’ve met happy people that have had very little success, and I’ve met successful people that are miserable.

To think better about oneself applies well to increasing both happiness and success. First, let’s distinguish the difference between the two words.

According to Psychology Today, happiness is as defined as “frequently experiencing positive emotions such as joy, interest, and pride, while less frequently experiencing negative emotions.”

Success, on the other hand, is, according to dictionary.com, “the favorable or prosperous termination of attempts or endeavors; the accomplishment of one’s goals.”

I would argue that most of us have the power to choose to be happy. Of course there will be times and events in life that will make that choice harder than others. But it’s still a choice that we can make in the here and now. Happiness is driven by emotion and we can learn to control our emotions.

Success is also a choice. And we also must make that choice in the here and now. The difference is that success does not always have the attribute of being attained immediately. We have to work toward success. It’s met through hard work rather than simply being an emotion.

I know that people want to add their own subjective interpretations to happiness and success, but at their core, I believe these definitions are correct.

To Think Better About Oneself: the Key to Happiness and Success

I’ve rarely struggled with low self-esteem or depression. Even though I was a socially awkward wimp in high school, a child victim of a cult, and worked at dead-end jobs for years, I would still describe myself as being generally happy throughout life. I attribute my happiness to finding joy in a variety of interests and hobbies. But I’ve had many friends who have struggled with low self-esteem.

One, we’ll call her, Maggie, saw herself as ugly and fat when she was actually beautiful and thin. She practiced a lot of internal, negative talk. She constantly thought poorly about herself. I helped to get Maggie into therapy. Although she still struggles, she has slowly learned how to think better about herself. She has also become a happier person.

Another friend, we’ll call him Joe, has struggled with weight issues. Like Maggie, he practiced negative self-talk. Then something happened: I watched as Joe began to dress better. He started losing weight. He joined a local church choir. In time, he started his own business. When I asked Joe what brought on the change, he told me that he had just decided to “stop getting down on himself.”

These are just two examples of how thinking better about oneself is a crucial step in discovering your own happiness and success in life.

Steps You Can Take to Think Better About Yourself

In an article called, One Hard Thing You Must Start Doing (To Stop Being Your Own Worst Enemy), Marc Chernoff offers some steps to help you begin to think better about yourself:

Bring awareness to the story you’re telling yourself, about yourself. Rewrite the script: edit the storyline of your mental movie. Practice your new lines. Deflect external negativity by taking it less personally.

Of course this takes work, but it is possible. Awareness is the first and most important step. Once we’re aware of our negative talk, we can begin the change.

