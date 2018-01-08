How to Develop the Super Habit of a Morning Routine

Goals are great incentives, but habits are the true key to success. No matter what kind of success you are aiming for, developing positive habits is essential. But all habits are not created equal. Some habits help you to get more accomplished than others. I call these habits Super Habits. When one positive habit leads to other positive habits, it’s a win-win.

Developing a morning routine is a super habit. Here’s why: no matter what you are working toward, 30-90 extra minutes every morning will help you reach your goal.

My Morning Routine

Before I tell you what I do each morning, I’d like to point out that I am flexible with my routine. I change it up every few months. But there are always some key elements in my routine that are helping me to reach several goals. Here’s what I’m currently doing:

5:00am: Get up, stretch, and drink a large glass of water.

5:05am: Freshen up for the day.

5:20am: Take a 1-2 mile walk.

5:50am: Write 300-1000 words.

6:40am: Eat a healthy breakfast.

7:00-7:30am Get my daughter off to school and go to work.

Note that my morning routine includes four other healthy habits. I stay hydrated, eat healthy, exercise, and write. Some days, I might practice music, too. In the coldest months, I might ride my bicycle trainer instead of walking. But in all cases, I’m working on several habits simultaneously.

How to Start Your Own Morning Routine

Get enough rest: The most important part of starting a morning routine is getting up early. That means you need to get to bed at a reasonable hour so that you get an adequate amount of sleep. If you’re burning the candle at both ends, a morning routine will become unhealthy and lead to burnout. Have a plan: You need to decide what you’d like to accomplish each morning. I like to work a little at a variety of things. This way I won’t burnout. For me, exercise is a healthy way to start the day. And even just a little bit is good. It’s the same with writing: even 50-100 words is still writing. Do it every day: This is the hardest part. It takes about 66 days to develop a habit. I’ve been exercising and writing for years now. It all starts with repetition. You can set up reminders or offer yourself rewards for completing tasks.

Be ready for setbacks. Creating new habits is not a seamless journey. When setbacks occur, be ready to accept your failures, but also be ready to regain your momentum.

Later this year, I’ll be offering a course that will help you to learn the skills to create and stick to habits. Stay up to date with the status of the course by signing up for my newsletter today.