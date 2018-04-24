When You Stop Moving, You Stop Moving Forward

The third super habit on the Super Habits check list is exercise. I know that some of you may be freaked out by that word. But exercise doesn’t have to be as hard and rigorous as you might expect. The key to getting enough exercise is to simply keep moving. Today, we’ll discuss a few simple ways to keep moving without spending much money or burning yourself out.

Beware the Exercise Trap

Most of us have done this: We notice we’ve gained a few extra pounds. So we decide to do something about it. You might join a gym, start training for a marathon, or spend two hours a day on a stationary bicycle. But then something happens. You realize how hard exercise can be. Then you find yourself burning out. Soon you’re back to little or no exercise at all.

If the previous scenario sounds similar, there is a simple fix. The key to keeping moving is to make your exercise part of your daily lifestyle. That means you have to carve enough time out of your schedule to stay active, but you can also make it part of your regular schedule. Here are three kinds of exercises that keep me moving.

1. Walking

I’m a walker. I have been since I was a child. I like to walk. There are so many things to see. It’s relaxing. And you get exercise. It’s also easy to incorporate walking into your daily life. If you own a dog, walk him a mile a day. You can also walk on your lunch break at work. Don’t drive short distances. Walk. It’s easy to get 10-20 miles of walking in every week if you just take several short walks each day. You can also use the stairs instead of elevators when you just have to go up a flight or two.

2. Bicycling

I know some people live too far away from the office to bicycle every day. But if you live five miles or less from your work, you should consider commuting by bicycle. The college where I work is about 1.8 miles away. I can get there by bicycle almost as fast as I could by car. You learn alternative routes when you bike. You find short cuts and ways to avoid traffic. And the commute is much more relaxing and exhilarating than getting stuck in traffic. Plus, you keep moving.

3. Training

Train for something. It doesn’t have to be a marathon. You could practice yoga, fencing, or kick boxing. I practice karate. When you take up some kind of training program outside of a traditional gym, you’ll discover a couple of things. First, you’ll be more motivated to continue because not only is it exercise, it’s education. You’ll also make friends in the process. Second, you’re not just pushing yourself to gain muscle or lose weight, you’re actually gaining a new skill. That skill becomes a lifestyle habit. And of course, you keep moving.

Never Stop Moving

That’s the key to getting adequate exercise without burning out. Work it into your lifestyle. Many successful individuals have used walking, biking, and training as methods of staying fit. When your exercise becomes part of your daily lifestyle, you’ll find yourself less stressed and more balanced. That will allow you to excel in other areas of your life.

Learn more about success by signing up for my newsletter. I’ll include my eBook, The Happiness of Simple for free.