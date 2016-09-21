5 Reasons To Take Up A Musical Instrument

Music can change the world. – Beethoven

It’s no secret. I love music. I love playing musical instruments. I started my love affair with music as a six-year-old kid. I started writing songs when I was nine. I started playing the trumpet when I was 10. I’ve been playing a variety of instruments and writing songs for all of my adult life.

Music has been a companion, a therapist, and a wonderful ride. There are many reasons to take up a musical instrument. Let’s look at a few of them.

Do You Have The Music In You?

It’s therapy: I’ve seen a professional therapist twice in my life. I’ve played music most every day for years. I’ve discovered that playing a musical instrument is a great way to relieve stress and deal with pent-up emotions. I’ve saved a lot of money in doctor’s bills. It’s brain food: It’s been proven that playing music makes you smarter. Check out this extensive list of scholarly articles on the topic. Kids who play music in school get better grades overall than kids who don’t play music. It’s fun: Music can be fun as a hobby. Whether you play a musical instrument alone or with others, you’ll find hours of pleasure and excitement in the learning process. When you play with others you get the added bonus of great social interaction. It teaches patience: I’ll be honest. Learning a musical instrument can be challenging. You won’t become a maestro overnight. It takes patience. Patience is a valuable trait. When you learn patience by playing music, you’ll discover that patience will cross over into other areas of your life. It teaches discipline: If you want to become a more disciplined person, take up music. In order to improve, you must be committed to practicing every day. I’ve also become much more disciplined in my exercise and diet because I learned discipline by playing a musical instrument.

Get Started On Your Musical Journey Today

When you start playing music, your brain gets moving. I encourage you to pick up a musical instrument today. Check out this short video on how music effects our brains:

There you have it. Play music. Get smarter. Save money. Have fun.

