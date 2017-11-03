This One Bad Habit Could Suck up Half of Your Creative Time

Being successful is not only about the good habits we create. It’s also about avoiding bad habits. Now it’s time to be honest with yourself. Do you struggle with habits that take your attention away from your focus? If you do, you’re not alone. But this one bad habit can be a real killer to break.

Has This Hypnotic Habit Held You Back?

Have you ever sat in front of the TV all day binge watching your favorite Netflix series? Have you ever played video games until the wee hours of the morning? Do you waste hours of time on social media? Too much screen time is a waste of time. If you want to get more done in life, turn off your screen.

Does this sound familiar: You come home after a long day and watch the evening news? News leads to game shows. Game shows lead to sitcoms. Sitcoms lead to crime dramas. Then you stumble to bed at midnight after watching late night. All your plans to work on that first chapter of your book vanish.

Here’s some startling data:

According to the A.C. Nielsen Co., the average American watches more than 4 hours of TV each day (or 28 hours/week, or 2 months of nonstop TV-watching per year). In a 65-year life, that person will have spent 9 years glued to the tube.

What could you do in nine frickin’ years of you life? A crapload for sure. You could have written nine books. You could have built a successful business. If you find yourself passively stuck behind a screen, it’s time you consider turning it off.

4 Reasons to Turn Off Your Screen

You’re not meant to be a consumer: Think about the word: consume. It means to eat, buy or use up. When we spend passive hours in front of screens we are consumers. We are being consumed. Marshall McLuhan said, “We become what we behold. We shape our tools and then our tools shape us.” When we spend time consuming hours of media we are consumed. You are meant to be a producer: We’re losing our ability to produce. Our modern era with all its mindless entertainment has made us lazy. In the past, humans have made things. The farmer, the carpenter, the quilt maker and the musician all create. When you turn off your screen, you reset your creativity. I’ve become ten times as productive since learning to limit my TV time. Sitting is bad of you: Screen time is usually sitting time. Sitting for extended periods of time has serious health effects. Study this infographic at Michael Hyatt’s blog. The bottom line is simple. Sitting makes you fat. Sitting is bad for your posture. Sitting is keeping you from feeling good. Being active is better: Screen time is often passive. Being active is better for you. Being active is fun. Replace your screen time with active time. Get up. Stretch. Do some work around the house. Do some sit-ups. Get active. Turn off your TV.

Turn TV Time into Productivity Time

If you have to, unplug your screens. When you feel like watching TV, do something productive instead. Spend those four hours a day working on a business plan, or writing a book. If nothing else, just get outside and exercise. Make your time work for you.

