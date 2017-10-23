This One Simple Word Will Lead to Higher Productivity

What if I told you that there’s one simple word that successful people learn how to use? It’s a word that helps them to stay focused and get more accomplished. It’s a word that is honest and liberating. Would you want to know what word I’m talking about? Read on…

As we gain more influence, we’re asked to do more. At first it might seem like saying “yes” is best. We believe that doing more will increase our influence. It’s knowing when to say yes that’s really important. Sometimes, it’s better to do less and say… “NO.”

No Can Be the Most Important Word in Your Vocabulary

In my twenties, I lived in a travel trailer and worked overnights at a mini mart. Life was simple. I was rarely asked to do anything extra. I did my job, went home and played my guitar. I didn’t even have a telephone or a TV in my trailer. That all changed.

I went back to college, got a master’s degree, and started teaching. I got married and had a kid. Church, homeownership, becoming an author, and a thousand little things crept into my life. The Internet, tablets and smart phones all became a distracting presence.

Suddenly, everybody wanted me to help out with something: committees, music projects, volunteer work, guest posts, presentations, and more. There was always something to do. I kept saying yes. Then it dawned on me. Instead of yes, it was time to say, no.

When was the last time you just sat and did nothing? If you’re like most productivity-driven Americans, it’s been awhile. You’ve been led to believe that you have to do more in order to get ahead.

But doing more only keeps you running. If you keep running, you’ll never win the race, because the race will never end. You have to stop. Breathe. You have to say NO more often.

Things That Happen When We Say No More Often

We relieve stress: Taking on too many projects and responsibilities is a sure-fire way to create stress. Know when enough is enough and say no. You’ll reduce your stress. We get more rest: When we get too busy, our bodies get worn down. We’re more likely to get sick. When we learn to say no more often, we get more rest. With better health, we can get more done. We remain true to ourselves and our loved ones: Taking on too many commitments and activities actually pulls us away from what’s most important: our families. By saying no, we open up time for ourselves and our loved ones. We have time to think and plan: Sometimes we get so busy that we don’t take time to think thing through. We just do. I know I’ve been guilty of this. I get so busy creating that I forget to plan. The quality of my work suffers. We have more time for our spiritual lives: When we say no to meaningless busyness, we open up more time for our spiritual journeys.

Learn More About the Art of Saying No

Remember, the word NO can help us grow. When we say no to unnecessary and meaningless busyness, we can get more important tasks done. And in some cases, as Kenny Nguyen points out in this Ted Talk, saying no keeps us more honest and ethical as entrepreneurs.

Want more tips on productivity? Get the free newsletter and a special gift of my book, The Happiness of Simple.