Poetry is the evidence of life. If your life is burning well, poetry is just the ash. – Leonard Cohen
Every so often I like to post a poem at The Creative Side. I’ve been writing poetry and songs for many years. So it’s a natural fit.
Recently, I spent a few days in Pendleton, Oregon. The wide open spaces, long straight roads, Native American and cowboy cultures are always an inspiration for poetry. Enjoy.
Passing Time In Pendleton
Reflections shimmer across the Umatilla River
from a half-lit marble sky as wind sweeps
the open prairie with gusto. A cowboy silhouette
rides slowly past a lone tree in the distance,
head hung low.
It’s a hard edge. Some might prefer the convenience
of the city scrapers and valet service. I’d rather
saunter by the river and drive long, straight highways
into glorious sunsets dreaming of days beyond trouble.
I came here to find solace, to relax.
Passing time in Pendleton, an escape from the endless
battle on the home front that mirrors the Cayuse War.
Eight years and counting, waiting for the fallout, riding
off without reservation in sight, I’ll take my chances
on the nothingness that awaits.
* * *
