This Is Why I Just Deleted My Pinterest Account

I deleted my Pinterest account. I killed several boards with hundreds of pins. And I did it with no reservations. Why, you ask? Because I discovered something about Pinterest’s copyright policies.

According to their terms of service, Pinterest can use anything and everything you pin. That means they could use your photos, your blog posts, your music, your videos, your anything. And they can use it without your permission or consent. You gave them consent when you signed up. That’s pretty scary but…

That’s Not the Only Reason I Killed Pinterest

Chances are slim that Pinterest would have ever used anything that I’d pinned. After all, the only things I pinned were from my own writing and music projects. I used Pinterest as a kind of bulletin board where people might find my work by the stock photos I use on Hip Diggs. But as I move my emphasis from Hip Diggs to danerickson.net, Pinterest makes less sense. Here’s why:

I’m not going to use stock photos: It’s silly to pin articles that don’t use photos. And when I use my own, or other photographers’ work, I don’t want to jeopardize copyright. It brings me very little traffic: Pinterest is not a social media that I’ve spent any time building. I’m lucky to get a handful of visits to either of my blogs via Pinterest. I have little interest in Pinterest: I rarely visit Pinterest. I just don’t care much about it.

If You Don’t Use It, Lose It

I like to keep things simple. Social media is no exception. Honestly, the only two social media that I really use on a regular basis are Facebook and Twitter.

Succesful people eliminate things that waste time or energy. Pinterest served no purpose for my writing. It makes more sense for me to focus on the channels that work.

I encourage you to eliminate the excess so that you can focus on what's most important. That's a simple habit that can help lead you to success.