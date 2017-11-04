What I Choose to Focus on Instead of Politics and Religion

As I make the move from my Hip Diggs’ blog to this site, I’d like to briefly explain my position on politics and religion. At Hip Diggs, my religious beliefs are obvious, but they also might not be quite what you think. Before I explain, let’s briefly discuss why I’m making the move from Hip Diggs to danerickson.net.

The Ethics of Monetizing Minimalism

Perhaps it’s just me, but I find something very unsettling about monetizing minimalism. When I teach others about living with less, I mean it. To turn around and sell my followers something on a blog about minimalism feels both unethical and hypocritical to me.

So that’s what brings me here. I have some projects in the works that will help to create an income for my writing. I won’t go into detail now, but I’ll be unveiling more as we enter the new year. Don’t worry, I won’t be lowering my standards in the process of monetizing my blog.

As for Politics…

I have nothing to hide. I’m a left-leaning progressive. Equality and inclusivity are both very important to me. “What is best for the most” is also something I take to heart. From a social perspective, I see few redeeming qualities in today’s conservative-party politics. I find it disheartening that that system favors profit over people and money over the environment.

That said, I also have a “pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps” attitude at times. Although I understand that I might see things from a white male perspective, I still believe that anybody in the free world has the ability to succeed if they simply work hard enough.

I will rarely, if ever, promote my personal political beliefs or any candidates on this blog. My goal is to serve anyone and everyone who wishes to practice creativity, productivity, simplicity, and success-oriented thinking.

Religion Is Like Minimalism

As for my spiritual beliefs, I’m a Christian. But I’m also very uncomfortable with that label. If being a Christian means being evangelical and conservative, I’ll run the other direction. I’ll turn to Jesus before I turn to current popular trends and beliefs concerning Christianity.

This blog will not actively promote Christianity, or any religion. As with minimalism, I’m uncomfortable with the idea of marketing and monetizing my spiritual beliefs. I’m sickened by millionaire evangelicals who simply use God’s name to turn a profit. You might see occasional religious examples here, but I’ll never sell you anything based on religion.

What I’d Like to Focus on Instead of Politics and Religion

Peace: Politics and religion often divide. I'd like to unite.

Love: Sharing my own talents with others without judgment.

Creativity: Finding ways to become more creative individuals.

Productivity: Learning new methods to accomplish more.

Simplicity: Remembering to keep life simple as we focus on success.

Success: Developing strategies to reach our goals in life.

That’s it. Today’s post is likely the most you’ll hear about politics and religion from me for some time. I just wanted you to know where I stand on those matters as we move forward on this journey.

