A Short Guide on Understanding the Power of 10,000

In karate we say that 10,000 kicks is equal to one kick. The idea is simple. When you practice something repeatedly, you will master that thing. We can apply the power of 10,000 to all areas of our lives. Here are some ways we can use 10,000 to become more productive and successful.

Write 10,000 words a month. That’s two books a year.

Exercise 10,000 minutes a year. That’s 166 hours.

Spend 10,000 seconds a week practicing a hobby. That’s about 3 hours.

Take 10,000 steps a day.

Get up at 5am 10,000 times and accomplish more in life.

The Power of 10,000 Is Never Giving Up

Understanding the power of 10,000 is simple. Never give up. Decide upon the things you want to accomplish in life and continually practice them. In time, you will be successful in the areas you choose to practice.

I have a short eBook to help you to understand how we can become more productive by living more simply. It’s called The Happiness of Simple, and it’s free when you sign up for my newsletter.