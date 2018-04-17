Why I Rarely Read Books About Success and Productivity

One of the top habits among some of the most highly successful people in the world is reading. But what kind of reading? Does it matter? I think that depends upon your goals and your personal definition for success. Some might tell you that you need to be reading all the latest titles on success, money, and productivity. I disagree.

Read Books to Motivate You on Your Journey

You don’t have to read about success to be successful. I’ve read my share of self-help and success books. From classics like Think and Grow Rich to newer titles like Essentialism, I’ve read some great books within the genre. But I’ve noticed something. After awhile it feels like I’m just reading regurgitated information. I become victim to the echo chamber. And quite frankly, it gets boring. I’ll still read an occasional title within the business genre, but I’d rather focus on books that inspire and motivate me. I also enjoy literary works that help me to become a better writer.

Don’t read the latest fad book in business just because everyone else is reading it. Read what makes you tick. That’s not to say that you should focus only on graphic novels and science fiction. Read a variety of writing that will influence and motivate you on your own journey.

Some Simple Topic Examples

So here are some of the topics that inspire me:

Biographies by musicians: These books can actually teach you a lot about life skills and leadership. Check out Bruce Springsteen’s memoir, Born to Run or Patti Smith’s, Just Kids.

Books on philosophy, Zen, and Christianity: I’m currently reading a book called, How to Be a Stoic. Reading a variety of books on philosophy and spiritual matters helps to keep one balanced and open minded.

I read what my kid is reading: Recently, I’ve started reading more of the books that my daughter is reading. This includes The Hunger Games, Divergent, and Speak.

Books about walking, running, biking, and martial arts.

Variety Will Keep Your Interest

I’ve had many friends tell me that they don’t read because reading is boring. I call BS on that. Sure, if you only read a single genre, it might get boring. But if you read a variety of genres, you’ll learn about a variety of subjects. Before long, you’ll learn how to practice life applications based on what you’ve read. You’ll make connections across topics and genres. This is where true learning and success begin to happen.

