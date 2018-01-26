5 Ways Relaxation Will Improve Your Life

Some people strive for success until they’re frazzled. But if being successful comes at the cost of your health and happiness, what’s the point?

When life gets busy we often overlook a basic essential: breathing. We go on autopilot and our breath becomes shallow. It’s better to have focused breathing. When we intentionally focus on our breathing, we become more relaxed. Being relaxed is a kind of success in its own right these days.

Have You Ever Listened to the Sound of the Ocean?

When we really take the time to listen to the swoosh aand sway of the ocean waves it relaxes us. Our own breath can have the same effect, relieving stress.

First, we need to remove all the clutter, both physical and emotional. Let go of the excess. Once we’ve created a clean space, we are ready to focus on breathing. Choose a quiet and comfortable space.

Inhale. Exhale. Repeat.

Take long breaths through your nose. Release your breath through your mouth. As you continue to focus on your breath you will become more calm. Breathe deeply and consistently. Focused breathing has many health benefits.

5 Benefits of Breathing and Being Relaxed

Reduces stress: Focused breathing calms us. We often go through our day on autopilot. We forget to breathe deeply. Our mental and physical health suffers. It’s easy to forget to breathe. Make a point to consciously feel your breath each day. Increases energy: Deep breathing allows more oxygen to enter our lungs and bloodstream. Oxygen creates energy. Body and mind will be reenergized after a short session of focused breathing. Aids digestion: If you suffer from indigestion, breathing is one of the simplest cures. Deep breathing after meals will help you digest your food. Your stomach will thank you. Creates happiness: When we are calm we are at peace. When we are at peace our happiness level increases. When we are happy we are more calm. Do you see a pattern here? Focused breathing creates happiness. Stimulates creativity: I’m a writer. I feel that I’m much more productive when both my space and head are clear. Deep breathing helps clear the mind. Oxygen stimulates brain cells and fosters creativity.

Slow Down, Breathe, and Relax

If you find yourself rushing from one thing to the next without giving yourself time to breathe, I encourage you to stop. It’s okay. You have permission to take a few moments each day to simply sit and breathe and relax. It’s all part of the journey to a more happy and successful life.

Get started on your road to success with my free ebook, The Happiness of Simple, when you sign up for my newsletter.