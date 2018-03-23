Rethinking Success: Sometimes It’s More Than Meets The Eye

Last fall, I started making big plans for this blog. The plan was to slowly phase out my other blog, Hip Diggs, and create something greater and more successful here. I started working on my first online course. The course was to start in January. January turned to February. February turned to March. I’m happy to say that I’m postponing my paid course indefinitely and that’s a success. Let me explain…

Chasing the End Keeps You Busy and Leaves You Empty

Here’s the problem with online success as we’re told it should be. It always pertains to something in the future. Bloggers are constantly trying to reach something more than what they already have. We want more traffic, more product, more money. We just want more. It’s easy to get so caught up in reaching some kind of end result that we never live in the present moment.

I’ve decided to give that old mentality up for true success. You see, my drive to create something better, something greater, was causing me to fail in the things that really matter. I was neglecting my job as a parent. I was slacking at my job as a teacher. I was forgetting to live in the present.

3 Reasons I’m Rethinking Everything About Blogging

I’m already successful: I’ve been swindled. The Internet, social media, and other bloggers have tried to convince me that I’m a failure. Posts and articles are created to make me feel like I’m missing something, like I haven’t lived up to my potential. I fell for the lie. But the truth is simple. I’m already successful. I have a career as a college professor. I own a home. I’m a talented writer and musician. And most importantly, I have a lovely daughter. Everything is good in this moment. My daughter takes priority: On my quest to create a successful blog, I’ve spent hours writing, networking, and promoting my work. Meanwhile, I let my daughter spend hours on her iPhone and her iPad. She loved that, but I neglected to supervise some of her behaviors. That led to problems. True success isn’t making money online, it’s making sure you’re parenting your children to the best of your ability. The present is more important: The most important moment in the world is Right Now. We can learn from our past mistakes, but dwelling on them makes no sense. We can dream about the future, but losing focus on the present is the greatest failure. It’s in the moment that we find true success. And it was in a moment of clarity that I noticed that Annie needed a little more guidance and supervision. I’d been too busy focusing on the future and things that I could not control.

Where Do We Go From Here?

So what’s next? Am I going to give up blogging? Absolutely not. But here’s what I am going to do:

I’m going to turn off my Internet for 3-6 months. It’s time to get back to focusing on real-world activities: reading, biking, karate, hiking, music, and spending time with my family and friends. There won’t be an online course in the near future. The written content for my first course is complete. But the hours I’d need to spend doing the video portion would take away from more important things in life. I’ll keep writing. I’m going to do my best to continue writing a couple posts a week. But I’ll spend much less time trying to promote those posts and build an audience. My family comes first.

Real success is not in the future. Real success is about how you’re living right now at this moment. Are you taking care of your loved ones? Are you conscious of what’s happening Right Now?

Stop. Don’t think about what just happened. Don’t plan on what’s yet to come. Be here and now. Be success.

