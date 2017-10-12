My Short List of Blogging Tools

You see a lot of hype about blogging. Many bloggers make lists of the tools needed to start and operate a successful blog. Most of the lists I’ve seen are way over the top. If you want to be successful at blogging, you really only need a handful of tools and services. You might be surprised at my short list of tools, services, and plugins.
My Blogging Toolkit
- Platform: WordPress
- Theme: Graphy Pro
- Host: Fat Cow Web Hosting
- Computer: 11-inch MacBook Air
- Camera/Phone: iPhone 6
- Plugins: Broken Link Checker, Disable Comments, Simple Share Buttons Adder
That’s it. I currently don’t use SEO, analytics, expensive themes, popups, sidebars, or anything beyond what’s on this list. I don’t pay for privacy, security, or any other special features. I just keep a simple blog and focus on the message.
Short. Simple. Successful.
It’s not how much you spend or how much flash you add to a blog that makes it successful. It’s your message. My goal is to help others learn simple lifestyle habits for success. No more. No less.
If you’d like to start a blog, I encourage you to do a little research and keep it simple. If you want a little help, check out ways you can work with me.