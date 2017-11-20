3 Simple Habits for Success from Author, Dan Miller

If you’ve never heard of Dan Miller, he’s the author of the New York Times best-selling book, 48 Days to the Work You Love. You can learn more about Dan over at his blog.

I had the chance to ask Dan Miller a few questions about success. I asked him what three simple lifestyle habits contributed most to his success. His answers surprised me. I’m also sorry to say that I’m failing at his three habits. Why? Because Dan’s answers were very specific.

Dan Miller’s 3 Simple Habits for Success

Date night every Friday night Never having a car payment Committing two hours a day to reading or listening to positive materials

As simple as those three habits might sound, they’re not. But they get at three core lifestyle habits that we can all improve upon.

Relationships: Having a date night with your spouse on a weekly basis allows you to focus on that relationship. I’m not married, but I do my best to have regular “date nights” with my daughter. I also make a point to keep my relationships with friends and colleagues active. The point is simply to foster the relationships that are the most important to us. Simplicity: Until I was in my late 30s, I never had a car payment. Unfortunately, I’ve had one ever since. Going without a car payment offers more financial freedom. But it’s not just car payments. It’s payments in general. Do you really need all the stuff you pay for on a monthly basis? Think it over. Find ways to simplify your budget and your life. Knowledge: I’ve read a lot of books in my life. But spending two hours every day reading positive materials? That’s a huge commitment when you think about it. But it’s not the amount of time that’s the most important thing here. It’s simply making a point to continually allow ourselves to study information that is positive for our life’s purpose.

Here’s a short video example of Dan Miller speaking:

What Are Your Simple Habits for Success?

I’ve been studying others’ simple habits for success and sharing them with you. But it’s important that we discover and develop our own habits, too.

I’ll continue to share my findings as I go deeper into conversation with a variety of entrepreneurs. And I hope what I share with you is helpful. But I also want to encourage you to take a closer look at your own lives and begin to create some habits of your own.

If you have a story to share with me about successful habits, I’d love to hear it. Just send me an email at danerickson@danerickson.net.