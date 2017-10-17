10 Ways That Living a Simple Life Can Make You Rich

So you want to be rich? Then you’ve come to the right place. But being rich might not be what you think. Rich isn’t always about money. It’s about having a full, happy, and successful life. And getting rich might not be as complicated as you’d expect. But nothing good is easy.

Many successful people know that one of the biggest secrets to success is living simply. It’s when we strip the excess away that we begin to find the time and energy to do something great. Sometimes, what we don’t do is just as important as what we do.

10 Ways to Live a Richer Life

Unclutter: We feel more at ease when our environment is open and spacious. It allows us room to inhale and exhale freely. Look around. Start with your immediate surroundings. Relax: Make a point to take some time in the morning and evening to relax. Be intentional. Spend 10-20 minutes with a cup of tea doing nothing. Do less: I have a tendency to be over productive. I get finished with one project and I go straight to the next one. I forget to leave space. We need space between the things we do. That space is where our creative energy is renewed. Eat right: When we work too hard, we forget to eat right. I’ve made great strides in eating healthy foods the past few years. My rhythm was interrupted when I took a vacation in August. Sometimes we need to challenge ourselves to get back on track. Walk (or ride a bike): One of the best forms of exercise is walking. It’s simple and easy. It requires no equipment. It allows one to relax and meditate while exercising. Riding a bike is great, too. I often commute to work by bicycle. Turn off: Turn off the screens. Between TV, smart phones, tablets and computers we are spending more and more time in front of screens. This is bad for our bodies and our minds. Limit your screen time to less than a couple of hours a day. Bond: Take time to bond with your family. Letting go of screen time frees up togetherness time. You can walk, cook or just share conversation together. In the letting go of excess, we find room for growth in our relationships. Practice a hobby: I’m a musician. I practice guitar regularly. You might draw, paint, knit, or landscape. Hobbies help us to break away from routine. That’s good for the spirit from time to time. Read: You may or may not read regularly. If you do, that’s great. If not, I challenge you to read for at least 15-30 minutes each day. It stimulates the mind and fosters creative thought. Meditate: Take a few moments each day to simply breathe and seek guidance.

Scaling Back Allows You More Space to Excel

Rich people know that things like health, family, and education are important. They understand that for every dollar saved, they have more to invest in their own future. By having less clutter and a more open schedule, you can find more space to excel.

I challenge you to choose a few habits off today’s list and make a point to practice them. Find ways to live a richer life by living a simpler life. Try practicing a few simple habits for one week. If you stick with it, the habits will stick with you.

