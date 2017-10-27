What Do the Most Successful People in the World Have in Common?

Successful people have a lot of common traits. Some practice self-control, some meditate, and some even talk to themselves. But there’s one thing that the most successful people in the world all have in common. And it’s something anyone can do, even if you’re broke. It’s as easy as walking to your local library.

Successful People Read Books

Warren Buffet once suggested that we should read 500 pages a day. He can spend up to 80% of his own time reading. Other big readers include, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg. Studies have shown that the world’s wealthiest people practice the habit of reading.

In today’s fast-paced, media-driven world, it’s easy to forget about books and live on an email and social-media diet. But it’s not the same.

You can get a lot of value from websites and blogs, but books are much more in-depth. It’s easy to get on Facebook and look at the posts on your feed. It takes five minutes to read most blog posts. But reading a book takes intentional commitment. It’s a daily habit. And when you read, you learn.

Learning might be the biggest key to success. Even the most unschooled entrepreneurs are educated. Successful people take it upon themselves to study what they need to know in order to succeed in their chosen field. We have access to the same materials as they do.

Just One Book a Month

