Introducing the Super Habits Checklist

I’ve decided to postpone offering courses so that I can spend more time with my family. That doesn’t mean I’ve given up on the idea of offering courses in the future. One tool I’ve developed as part of a potential course is the Super Habits Checklist. The checklist includes 50 super habits that will help you become more productive and successful.

Super Habits Checklist

I’ve taken some time to study some of the most common habits among the most successful and productive people in the world. Some of these habits stand out as what I call, Super Habits. If any one habit allows you to learn or accomplish more, it’s a super habit. As a free sample of my complete 50-habit checklist, check out these 10 super habits. Work on developing these habits and you’ll go far.

Over the next few months, I’ll be writing a post each week that focuses on each of these super habits. It’s my hope that you’ll follow along and learn new skills and strategies to become more successful in a variety of areas in your life.

The First 10 Super Habits

Get up early: Creating morning routines that are productive and efficient will help you to accomplish more. Nearly all highly successful people are early risers. Read daily: We learn through reading. It’s probably the #1 habit across the board for success-minded people. Read books that help you to improve yourself or your business. Exercise regularly: Staying physically active helps to clear your mind. It also keeps your weight more healthy. Work toward 5-7 hours of exercise each week. Get enough sleep (7-8 hours): Contrary to what you might think, burning the candle at both ends does not lead to success. It leads to burnout. Rest keeps you fresh. Avoid time-wasting activities: TV, social media, video games, worry, or anything else that takes your mind away from healthy tasks are all big time wastes. Practice quiet time: Some of my best ideas come to me when I’m in complete silence. Whether it’s a walk in the woods, or just sitting in your backyard, be intentionally quiet. Walk: Steve Jobs used walking to brainstorm. You can think, reflect, and contemplate ideas while walking. It’s an excellent form of exercise, too. Build positive relationships: Stay clear of negative influences as much as possible. Build relationships with people that will lead to positive reinforcement and networking opportunities. Pursue goals: Once you start a goal journey, you’ll continue to pursue goals. It becomes a habit, and a good one at that. Keep pursuing a variety of goals. Eat breakfast: Of course, it’s the most important meal of the day. But don’t eat anything, make a point to eat a healthy breakfast of whole grains and fruits every day.

Keep Coming Back for Weekly Inspiration

Although I’m postponing paid courses at www.danerickson.net, because I want to offer you the most for your money, I’ll continue to offer weekly inspiration. I’m taking this entire year to focus on some older habits that got sucked up by too much online time:

Family

Reading

Journaling

Exercise

Doing nothing

But I’ll also be working on developing this site into something more unique and original throughout the year. I hope you’ll continue along with me on the journey.

