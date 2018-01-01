This Is Your Year to Shine: First Steps in Reaching Your Potential

People make New Year’s resolutions every year. And most every year, more people fail than succeed at completing those resolutions. This year can be different. Here’s how…

I want you to make me a promise. It’s simple. Repeat the following words:

I promise that this year I’ll make no resolutions to change.

Of course, you know there’s a little more to this promise. The key to making positive and productive changes in your life is not through resolutions. It’s by setting goals and creating strategies to reach those goals. However, keep your goals loose and flexible rather than absolute. I personally hesitate to create absolute and specific goals as life is always changing.

This Is Your Year to Shine

So let’s get started.

Here’s what I’d like you to do, starting right now. Write down one thing you’d like to achieve this year. That’s it. Just one. I believe we should focus on creating one new simple habit at a time. If we try to do too much at once, we’re more likely to set ourselves up for failure. So let’s focus on one thing. Here are some ideas:

Keep a journal

Declutter a space

Simplify your schedule

Create more income

Write a book

Learn to speak in public

Start a blog

Start an exercise program

Learn a new language

Change your eating habits

Let’s use keeping a journal as an example. Simply write down something like this:

This year I will begin and continue to regularly write in a daily journal.

So Far, So Simple?

The next part is very important. This is where many people fail. Here’s what you need to do next: Get your new journal and your pen. Write those words on the first page of your journal. Then add the how and when. Maybe something like this:

The best time for me to write in my journal will be at the end of each day. I’ll keep the journal and a pen on my nightstand in my bedroom next to the book I’m currently reading. Before I read a chapter from my book, I’ll spend ten minutes writing an entry in my journal. The entries don’t have to be long or complicated. They could be something as simple as listing a few things that happened that day. Or if I’m feeling creative, I could write a poem. Anything, as long as I write something. I’m going to do my best to write an entry most every day throughout the coming year.

There it is. Your first journal entry. It’s also a plan and a commitment. See how simple that is?

This Is Just the Beginning…

Of course, this is just the beginning of your journey into journalling, or whatever else you’ve decided to work toward. It’s also just the beginning of your journey into developing simple habits for success.

I’d like to invite you on a journey. In the future, I’ll be posting more about my philosophy regarding goals, goal-setting, and strategies we can use to reach those goals. I’ll be offering guided lessons to help you become more successful. But first, I’d like to jump back to something I said at the beginning of this post.

Remember that I suggested that you only work on one thing at a time?

Here’s a little secret. Deciding upon what you want to accomplish and becoming more productive has a snowball effect. Creating one simple habit sticks. And while you create one new habit, like keeping a journal, you’re actually learning the discipline for future habits. In time, it becomes easier and easier to develop new habits that will help you become more productive and successful.

Making a resolution to change rarely works. Making a decision to start one new habit does. Rather than resolving, you actually start doing. So don’t resolve to change this year. Get out your journal and write down what you will change this year.

If you’d like support on your journey, learn some of the ways you can work with me today.