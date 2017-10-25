Chris Brogan’s Secret for Getting More Done in Life

Every successful businessperson has one simple little secret that helps them accomplish more. I’ve been talking to some well-known professionals to find out what makes them tick.

Micheal Hyatt’s morning routine is his top simple lifestyle habit.

Chris Brogan had a different response. Think about this:

What happens when we stop?

Nothing.

In fact, according to author, Michael Scott,

The day we stop learning is the day we die.

So what’s Chris Brogan’s simple lifestyle habit for success? It’s summed up in a single four-letter word. No, it’s not that. The word is: MOVE.

In Order to Succeed, We Have to Keep Moving

And Chris means move, “in every sense of the word.” We could create a long list of ways we can move, but let’s focus on three:

Move to stay healthy: If you’re not physically healthy, your work and your life in general will suffer. Get out and exercise. It really doesn’t matter what kind of exercise you choose. I like to walk, lift weights, and practice karate. Don’t make excuses, just do it. Move to keep learning: Education is key to success. I’m an advocate for a traditional college education, but there are other ways to learn. Be curious. Read regularly. Always make a point to dig deeper into the things you’re most passionate about. Learn at least one new thing each day. Move to be productive: Success doesn’t happen by itself. You have to make it happen. That takes a lot of hard work. It’s easy to get discouraged or burn out. But if you don’t stay inspired, you’ll stop being productive. Study your craft. Practice. Write more. Design more. Try something new. Move forward each day to become a better version of yourself.

The Secret Isn’t Really a Secret

Here’s the thing. Chris Brogan’s secret for success isn’t really a secret. If you study successful people, you’ll discover that they all make a point to keep moving in all aspects of their lives. And guess what? If you really want to learn the secrets of success, all you have to do is ask. How do you think I learned about Chris Brogan’s top habit for success?

And if you don’t believe you have to keep moving, watch this short video.

So there it is. You have to keep moving. That doesn’t mean that your road to success will be easy. It takes hard work and long hours. You’ve got to do the work. So how will you MOVE today?

