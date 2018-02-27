How to Do What You Love and Excel at What You Do

Do you ever wonder why some people are more successful than others? The answer may not be as complicated as you might think. Successful people focus on the things they love to do. They practice and become the best. It’s that simple. But that doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

I teach public speaking. One piece of advice I always give my students is that they choose to speak about a topic that they love. The reason is twofold. First, you know more about the things you love. Therefore, you can speak on those topics with more confidence. Second, you have passion for the things you love. That excitement will show through when you give a presentation.

Successful People Do What They Love

The most successful people in the world have spent their lives doing what they love. Whether a professional athlete, actor, musician, or inventor, the case remains. If you do what you love, you are more likely to become great at what you do,

Here’s a good way to begin to do what you love on your journey to success:

Do an inventory of yourself: What really gets you excited? Do you love the outdoors? Are you a writer? Do you play a sport? Maybe you’re good at solving problems for people. Make a list of the things that you love to do. That list should include the areas in which you are skilled. The list could be as long or as short as you want. Just make sure that all of the items on the list are activities that you are passionate about. Narrow your options: One reason many brilliant people are not successful is simple. They spread themselves too thin. They have too many ideas. I struggle in this area. If your inventory list has a number of things that you love, that’s great. But the most successful people don’t become successful for doing 10 different things. They become successful at doing one thing very well. Pick your best skill or favorite enterprise and focus. Create a plan: Once you’ve decided on what you want to focus upon, you need a plan. It doesn’t have to be an elaborate plan with a crapload of goals, strategies, and tactics. Just choose a general direction at the outset. Where do you want to take this endeavor that you’ve chosen to focus upon? You can zero in on more specific goals in time. Practice daily: This is key. Most anyone who has become successful at most anything, spent hours in practice. Practice doing that one thing that you love. But don’t stop there. Continually develop and implement your plan to reach your desired goals.

Don’t Go Too Far, Too Fast

There is something to be said for a healthy life balance. Yes, we should choose to find fulfillment and success doing something that we’re passionate about. But be careful not to go too far. Don’t get so caught up with your passion that the rest of your life suffers. It’s easy to get so caught up in something that you wind up in a rabbit hole.

I’m actually taking a full year to reevaluate where I’m going on my own creative journey. I’m spending this year reconsidering exactly what endeavors are most important to who I am. Rather than blindly pushing forward, sometimes it’s good to reflect upon the journey.

Remember, it’s the process that is most important. The end results are just an extra incentive to keep on track. But the best reward comes from the doing.

