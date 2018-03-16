Extending Grace Leads to Greater Happiness and Success

As a parent of an almost-13 year old, I deal with some situations that could be resolved in a variety of ways. Recently, my daughter found herself in a couple of situations that created stress and drama for our family. It also taught us a valuable lesson in how extending grace will increase your chances of being happy and successful.

Both of these problems revolved around texting. That’s a whole other discussion. In the first incident, my daughter was the one displaying improper behavior. In the second incident, she was the victim. Each parent handled things differently. I’m not claiming that my way is better any other parent’s way. I’ll let you decide.

Caught in a Three-Way Game

In the first situation, my daughter was part of a conversation that included three 12-15-year-old kids. A game was played and words were used that were not appropriate. One sexual comment was made toward the other girl in the conversation. The third party was a boy. All the participants knew one another and no one used anonymous numbers. There were no specific violent threats made. The three kids were friends. Here’s how the situation was handled by the parent who identifies as Christian:

He texted the two kids personally and told them they could not talk to his daughter again. When my daughter asked him why, he told her it was, “None of your business.” After the kids apologized profusely via text, he only then asked the parents to contact him. He did not contact me directly and did not ask to set up an in-person meeting with me. I was sick with the flu at the time and he did talk to my daughter’s mother via text. But he refused to accept an in-person phone call with her. It was nearly four weeks later that I actually saw him face-to-face at an activity in which all three kids participate. At this time, he still refused to allow his daughter to have any contact with my daughter. When I said that I did not condone Annie’s behavior but did support her First Amendment rights, he told me about his Second Amendment rights. There was no forgiveness or grace extended and the situation may “blow over,” but there will always be a wedge between these kids who were once friends.

A Prank that Went Too Far

A few weeks later my daughter received a text from an anonymous number. The text simply said, “Seven days.” She ask who it was and didn’t receive a reply. She didn’t think much of it. But exactly seven days later, another text was sent by the same number. This one said, “Time to die.” This scared my daughter and gave us both a dark and creepy feeling. Here’s how this situation was handled:

I immediately took the text as a potential threat toward my daughter. The incident was reported to law enforcement. I investigated the number but came to a dead end. (An app was used.) After two days, my daughter found out it was a prank from two kids that she knew from the local Christian school. I contacted the parents of the pranksters. There was a meeting for an apology. Although it will take time to regain trust, we extended grace. I did not deny my daughter all future contact with the other kids.

Extending Grace Teaches Happiness and Success

What happened in both of these situations was wrong. Kids made mistakes. Kids will be kids. But what do we teach our kids by not extending grace? When we are not willing to forgive others, we hold anger and resentment inside. We teach our children to do the same.

Refusing to let our children communicate with other kids based on one bad decision teaches the wrong lesson. Instead, I believe we should talk to our kids about actions taken and lessons learned. We should discuss the qualities of friendship and trust. We should limit and monitor their digital discussions. Hopefully, these actions will help guide our kids toward making the best choices, including who they keep as friends.

That’s not to say that we should ignore repeated incidents by the same individuals. If a “friend” continues to make bad choices and set a bad example, we should consider stricter measures. But extending grace is usually our first best option. It teaches valuable lessons and skills for a lifetime. In the end, we learn to let go of the heavy weight of anger and resentment. Then we become free to choose happiness and work toward success.

