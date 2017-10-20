Why Millennials Struggle With Setting and Sticking to Goals

It’s all over the news. Millennials go to college but can’t seem to find and keep jobs. Have you ever wondered why millennials are more likely to struggle with their career paths than previous generations?
I’m a college professor. I’ve watched students struggle with self-esteem. Many millennials aren’t goal-oriented. Of course, there are exceptions. Some millennials have done well. But the big picture is less promising.
I watch kids paying more attention to their smart phones and social media instead of developing career skills and face-to-face relationships. They lack a sense of identity and fulfillment.
How Can We Turn This Trend Around?
I’m not an expert on psychology or the millennial generation, so I’ll let Simon Sinek speak for me on this subject. Simon Sinek blogs at startwithwhy.com. His goal is to help people discover work that they love. On his blog, he asks these questions:
Why do you get up in the morning? Why does your organization exist? Your Why is the purpose, cause or belief that inspires you to do what you do. When you think, act and communicate starting with Why, you can inspire others.
I think Simon nails the problem that the millennial generation faces in this short video. I invite you to take a few minutes to watch:
What do you think? Do you agree with Simon’s message? Have previous generations and the corporate culture set millennials up to fail? How can we solve this problem?
