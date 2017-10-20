Why Millennials Struggle With Setting and Sticking to Goals

It’s all over the news. Millennials go to college but can’t seem to find and keep jobs. Have you ever wondered why millennials are more likely to struggle with their career paths than previous generations?

I’m a college professor. I’ve watched students struggle with self-esteem. Many millennials aren’t goal-oriented. Of course, there are exceptions. Some millennials have done well. But the big picture is less promising.

I watch kids paying more attention to their smart phones and social media instead of developing career skills and face-to-face relationships. They lack a sense of identity and fulfillment.

How Can We Turn This Trend Around?

I’m not an expert on psychology or the millennial generation, so I’ll let Simon Sinek speak for me on this subject. Simon Sinek blogs at startwithwhy.com. His goal is to help people discover work that they love. On his blog, he asks these questions: