Productivity and Success Increase with More Sleep

Posted on

Have you ever tried to burn the candle at both ends in order to get more done? Guess what? It doesn’t really work. You might think you’re getting more productive, but often you wind up getting less done. It’s funny how that works. Being tired all the time is a guarantee that you’ll make more errors as well.

Last Sunday I did something I don’t do often enough. I stayed in bed and slept until 8:00am. That’s not my norm. I’m an early riser, getting up most days between 5:00 and 5:30. I get a lot done in those early morning hours before work. But getting up early comes with another problem. I still often don’t get to bed until 11:00pm. I wind up only getting 6 hours of sleep. That’s not best for my health or my productivity.

Michael Hyatt on Getting Enough Sleep

One of the few blogs I follow from time to time is Michael Hyatt’s. Michael has a few things to say about getting enough sleep. Check these links out:

Now that we know that a lack of sleep leads to less productivity and can even weaken the immune system, let’s discuss simple ways you can get better sleep.

Simple Tricks To Get More Sleep

You’ll be surprised at how much better you’ll feel. Life will feel less chaotic and more balanced. You’ll have more time for your favorite things. For me, that includes family, writing, music, gardening, and exercise. Getting more sleep has allowed me to get more done.

I’d like to encourage you to begin this simple lifestyle habit.

