Productivity and Success Increase with More Sleep

Have you ever tried to burn the candle at both ends in order to get more done? Guess what? It doesn’t really work. You might think you’re getting more productive, but often you wind up getting less done. It’s funny how that works. Being tired all the time is a guarantee that you’ll make more errors as well.

Last Sunday I did something I don’t do often enough. I stayed in bed and slept until 8:00am. That’s not my norm. I’m an early riser, getting up most days between 5:00 and 5:30. I get a lot done in those early morning hours before work. But getting up early comes with another problem. I still often don’t get to bed until 11:00pm. I wind up only getting 6 hours of sleep. That’s not best for my health or my productivity.

Michael Hyatt on Getting Enough Sleep

One of the few blogs I follow from time to time is Michael Hyatt’s. Michael has a few things to say about getting enough sleep. Check these links out:

Now that we know that a lack of sleep leads to less productivity and can even weaken the immune system, let’s discuss simple ways you can get better sleep.

Simple Tricks To Get More Sleep

Set a bed time and a time to rise.

Turn off your screens an hour before bedtime.

Spend the last hour of the day meditating or reading.

Keep your bedroom free of distractions. The only things I have in my bedroom: a bed, a dresser, a nightstand, a clock, and a journal.

Keep your room dark. I have white shades and dark-brown curtains covering my windows.

Keep your room cool, no more than 68 degrees if possible.

Get up early and have a morning routine.

You’ll be surprised at how much better you’ll feel. Life will feel less chaotic and more balanced. You’ll have more time for your favorite things. For me, that includes family, writing, music, gardening, and exercise. Getting more sleep has allowed me to get more done.

I’d like to encourage you to begin this simple lifestyle habit.

When you sign up for my newsletter, I’ll give you a free ebook, The Happiness of Simple.