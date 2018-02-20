Self-Limiting Behaviors Might Actually Help You to Succeed

We often hear people poo-poo self-limiting behaviors. We’re told that we need to believe in ourselves. We’re told that we need to get rid of self-limiting thought patterns. But when it comes to creativity and productivity, limiting ourselves to certain behaviors may be exactly what we need to do.

In my last post, we discussed the problem of falling into a creative rabbit hole. The reason we often become so overwhelmed with our creative and productive ventures is simple. We use too broad of a brush. We have too many aspirations. In other words, we lack focus.

Self-Limiting Allows Us to Focus On What’s Important

Since my last post, I’ve been able to solve my digital music production dilemma. I struggled with too many choices. My digital pallet has thousands of sounds. The solution was to limit myself to choosing three basic sounds. Suddenly, everything opened up. I’ve created several tracks for my next album.

This idea of self-limiting your choices applies to much more than music. It applies to any form of productivity. It also applies to minimalism. Make specific choices about how you choose to approach any given project. Whether it’s interior design or a business start, limiting your options to a handful will allow you to get more done.

It’s All About Simplicity

The four cornerstones to this blog: creativity, productivity, simplicity, and success meet at this intellectual junction. When you focus on what’s most important, you’ll excel in each of these areas. But it’s simplicity that is at the heart of the matter. It’s through simplicity that you’re able to become more creative, productive, and successful.

So ask yourself, “What can I simplify today that will make me more more productive and successful?” Then start your project with the least amount of distractions possible. Keep it simple and you will be more likely to succeed.

