Anyone Can Be Creative If You Do This One Thing

Have you ever heard someone claim that they don’t have a creative bone in their body? People say things like, “I could never draw a picture like that,” or “I couldn’t write a poem to save my life.” They’re wrong. Anyone can be creative. And there’s one simple way for anyone to discover their own creativity.

I got a new bicycle for my seventh birthday. Everybody cheered me on as I got on for my first ride. I couldn’t do it. There was too much social pressure. But the next day I went to the garage, hopped on my bike and rode half a mile. Here’s the key summed up in a word: START.

Once You Start, Take Ownership of Your Creativity

If we tell ourselves that we can’t do something, we’ll never try. If we never try, we’ll never know. We have to take a chance and start. We can do that in the privacy of our own space until we feel more comfortable about sharing our creativity with others.

Once I rode my bike without the social pressure, I was able to share that milestone with my family and friends. I took ownership of my newfound riding ability. Once you start a creative endeavor, you can take ownership of your creativity.

Creativity is not some magic formula that only special people are automatically born with. Anyone can be creative. It simply requires that you start.

Of course, you can’t stop there. Once you start, you need to work at your creative habit a little each day. Practice is what keeps us creative. If I don’t write each day, I won’t improve as a writer.

Anyone Can Be Creative, You Just Have to Start

Here’s a short Ted Talk by Shane Currey. According to Currey, anyone can embrace their inner child and unleash their creativity.

What do think? Can anyone be creative? Is creativity something we lose as we grow older? Can we simply find our creativity again by returning to childlike and playful behavior? We’ll never know unless we start.

